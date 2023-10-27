'Daredevil: Born Again': New Showrunner, Directors Hired From 'Punisher,' 'Loki'

“Daredevil: Born Again” has found its new creative team.

Dario Scardapane, who wrote and executive produced on Netflix’s Marvel series “The Punisher,” will serve as the showrunner for the series, after previous head writers Chris Ord and Matt Corman exited amid a major creative overhaul. Ord and Corman will still be credited as executive producers.

Read more:

Variety »

Daredevil: Born Again Sets The Punisher Writer As New Showrunner After Massive OverhaulDisney+ and Marvel Studios have finally tapped their new showrunner for Daredevil: Born Again after the recent decision to retool the MCU show. Read more ⮕

Daredevil: Born Again Lands New Showrunner, DirectorsFollowing a creative overhaul, the superhero crime series gets a team that has deep ties to other Marvel series. Read more ⮕

Daredevil: Born Again Adds Moon Knight & Loki Directors in Creative OverhaulDario Scardapane, Justin Benson, and Aaron Moorhead have joined the MCU's Disney+ reboot. Read more ⮕

How new House Speaker Mike Johnson tried again and again to overturn Biden's electionIt is truly frightening that House Speaker Mike Johnson could have a prominent role in certifying the 2024 presidential election. Read more ⮕

Daredevil Has Its New Showrunner, Directors, and ToneThe Marvel Studios Disney+ show with Charlie Cox undergoes a massive restructure to make it more like the Netflix show. Read more ⮕

1 MCU Monster Can Never Hurt DaredevilMarvel's Crypt of Shadows paired heroes with horror monsters, and Daredevil faced a creature whose ability has no effect on the Man Without Fear. Read more ⮕