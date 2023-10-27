Daredevil: Born Again Gets New Showrunner & 2 Directors

revealed that Dario Scardapane, who had previously worked on the Netflix Marvel series The Punisher and Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, will be the new showrunner forafter the production break that came from the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. Head writers Chris Ord and Matt Corman were quietly taken off the project alongside the series’ directors, while certain scenes and episodes that were already finished will be retained with further serialized elements added.

