Daredevil Born Again Gets Another Disappointing Release Date Update

Summary SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Marvel Cinematic Universe audiences may have to wait a lot longer for Daredevil: Born Again, as a new release date may have finally been revealed in a recent report.

While the SAG-AFTRA strike is still taking place, a new listing at the U.S. Copyright Office (via The Cosmic Circus) may have revealed when Daredevil: Born Again will premiere on Disney+. Even though Marvel Studios and Disney+ have yet to comment on it, the MCU Phase 5 show is supposedly eying a January 2025 premiere.

Marvel Studios presents "Daredevil" in which longtime rivals Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) and Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio) try to leave behind their darker alter-egos to serve the people of New York only to have their pasts catch up to them. In the first episode of the series, we are reintroduced to the world of Daredevil.

One of the key elements of the original Daredevil show on Netflix was the amount of physical work that was put into the series, given the massive action element. Similar to the Netflix incarnation, Daredevil: Born Again will supposedly again be a very street-level MCU show, meaning there is less VFX work to be done and more dedication to stunts and battle scenes.

Time will tell if 2025 is when Daredevil: Born Again season 1 will actually premiere, but at this point, it is better for Marvel Studios to take their time in getting the show out to the world.

