Danone CEO downplays threat of obesity drugs on food business

The CEO of French consumer goods giant Danone on Wednesday downplayed the threat of obesity drugs on its food business . Antoine de Saint-Affrique told CNBC that surging demand for drugs like Wegovy and Mounjaro would increase consumer appetite for nutritional products . "We see ourselves as extremely complementary to GLP-1s," de Saint-Affrique told CNBC's Charlotte Reed.

downplayed the threat of obesity drugs on its food business, arguing that consumers were likely to turn to healthy products as part of their new weight loss regime. Antoine de Saint-Affrique said that surging demand for drugs like Wegovy and Mounjaro would only increase consumer appetite for more nutritional products. "We see ourselves as extremely complementary to GLP-1s," de Saint-Affrique told CNBC's Charlotte Reed Wednesday. GLP-1s, or glucagon-like peptide 1 agonists, are the underlying class of drugs in weight loss injections such as Wegovy and Mounjar

Danone CEO Obesity Drugs Food Business Nutritional Products Weight Loss GLP-1S Wegovy Mounjaro

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



NBCDFW / 🏆 288. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Danone CEO downplays threat of obesity drugs on food businessThe CEO of French consumer goods giant Danone on Wednesday downplayed the threat of obesity drugs on its food business, arguing that consumers were likely to turn to healthy products as part of their new weight loss regime.

Source: CNBC - 🏆 12. / 72 Read more »

French Girl Beauty: The 7 Hairstyles Trending In French Salons Right NowAll the inspiration you need to get a chop with je ne sais quoi.

Source: voguemagazine - 🏆 715. / 51 Read more »

Shake Shack names Papa John's CEO as its new leader in CEO shakeupShake Shack named a new CEO on Thursday, the first outsider to lead the company in its 20-year history. Rob Lynch, the current president and CEO of the Papa John’s pizza chain, will join Shake Shack’s board and become its CEO on May 20. Lynch succeeds Randy Garutti, who started what would become Shake Shack from a hot dog cart in New York in 2001.

Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »

Shake Shack names Papa John's CEO as its new leader in CEO shakeupShake Shack named a new CEO on Thursday, the first outsider to lead the company in its 20-year history.

Source: wjxt4 - 🏆 246. / 63 Read more »

Shake Shack names Papa John's CEO as its new leader in CEO shakeupShake Shack named a new CEO on Thursday, the first outsider to lead the company in its 20-year history.

Source: KPRC2 - 🏆 80. / 68 Read more »