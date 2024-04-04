Danone CEO downplays threat of obesity drugs on food business

The CEO of French consumer goods giant Danone on Wednesday downplayed the threat of obesity drugs on its food business . Antoine de Saint-Affrique told CNBC that surging demand for drugs like Wegovy and Mounjaro would increase consumer appetite for nutritional products . "We see ourselves as extremely complementary to GLP-1s," de Saint-Affrique told CNBC's Charlotte Reed.
downplayed the threat of obesity drugs on its food business, arguing that consumers were likely to turn to healthy products as part of their new weight loss regime. Antoine de Saint-Affrique said that surging demand for drugs like Wegovy and Mounjaro would only increase consumer appetite for more nutritional products. "We see ourselves as extremely complementary to GLP-1s," de Saint-Affrique told CNBC's Charlotte Reed Wednesday. GLP-1s, or glucagon-like peptide 1 agonists, are the underlying class of drugs in weight loss injections such as Wegovy and Mounjar
