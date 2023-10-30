Daniel Jones clears final injury hurdle with Giants in quarterback crisis

Jones has been cleared for contact after suffering a neck injury on Oct. 8 against the Dolphins, ostensibly putting him in line to start next Sunday’s game against the Raiders in Las Vegas.
Tyrod Taylor drew his third straight start against the Jets but left the game in the second quarter with a ribs injury and was taken to a hospital. Tommy DeVito, the undrafted rookie out of Syracuse, was thrust into action and did score a rushing touchdown, but he was 2-for-7 with minus-1 yard passing.
The Giants fell to 2-6 after Jets kicker Greg Zuerlein nailed a game-tying field goal as time expired in regulation, and converted another in overtime.That came after Giants kicker Graham Gano missed a 35-yard field goal with 28 seconds left that would’ve put the Giants up 13-7.The secrets to how ESPN's Hubie Brown is still calling games at 90 years old headtopics.com
