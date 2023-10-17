Daniel Brühl and Vicky Krieps on Their New Film and the Loneliness of Fame

Brühl prepared for the role by scouting the very same Paris streets where Lagerfeld once rubbed elbows with Yves Saint Laurent, “nourishing” himself with Lagerfeld’s diverse interests before landing on his very own “Karlito,” as Bruhl affectionately calls him. “ He’s a bit like Andy Warhol,” Brühl explained. “On the one hand, this person is in the limelight, in constant exposure to the world, but actually very lonely, lonesome men, shielding themselves and creating that persona.
” Both of them fresh off recent trips to Berlin, Brühl and Krieps unpacked their relationships to home, upcoming projects, and Krieps’ new gig as a Subway performer. Then, Brühl got dressed up in the finest of knitwear from ZEGNA’s exclusive partnership with The Elder Statesman to go flower shopping with photographerDANIEL BRUHL: I guess we have to. You know, I was very sad that I couldn’t come to your concert in Berlin, because the pictures and the videos looked so cool. And I was thinking, “You’re doingKRIEPS: You know me, Daniel. I don’t plan anything, reall
