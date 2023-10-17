Daniel Brühl and Vicky Krieps on Their New Film and the Loneliness of Fame

Brühl prepared for the role by scouting the very same Paris streets where Lagerfeld once rubbed elbows with Yves Saint Laurent, “nourishing” himself with Lagerfeld’s diverse interests before landing on his very own “Karlito,” as Bruhl affectionately calls him. “ He’s a bit like Andy Warhol,” Brühl explained. “On the one hand, this person is in the limelight, in constant exposure to the world, but actually very lonely, lonesome men, shielding themselves and creating that persona.

” Both of them fresh off recent trips to Berlin, Brühl and Krieps unpacked their relationships to home, upcoming projects, and Krieps’ new gig as a Subway performer. Then, Brühl got dressed up in the finest of knitwear from ZEGNA’s exclusive partnership with The Elder Statesman to go flower shopping with photographerDANIEL BRUHL: I guess we have to. You know, I was very sad that I couldn’t come to your concert in Berlin, because the pictures and the videos looked so cool. And I was thinking, “You’re doingKRIEPS: You know me, Daniel. I don’t plan anything, reall

United States Headlines Read more: INTERVİEWMAG »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

LATİMES: A hypnotic Vicky Krieps confronts mortality's ticking clock in 'More Than Ever'Director Emily Atef assembles a strong cast, including Gaspard Ulliel in his final film performance, for a drama about spending one's last days with purpose.

Source: latimes | Read more »

COLLİDER: ‘Went Up the Hill’ Image - Dacre Montgomery & Vicky Krieps Comfort Each OtherThe first image from Went Up the Hill shows Dacre Montgomery and Vicky Krieps sharing an intense embrace in a moment of comfort.

Source: Collider | Read more »

USWEEKLY: Solange Knowles Hosts 'Great' Birthday for Son, Grandma Tina SaysSolange Knowles welcomed her son, Daniel Julez, with ex-husband Daniel Smith in 2004

Source: usweekly | Read more »

COLLİDER: Vanessa Kirby and Sydney Sweeney Cast in Ron Howard's 'Eden'Vanessa Kirby and Sydney Sweeney have joined Jude Law and Daniel Brühl in the cast of Eden, to be directed by Ron Howard.

Source: Collider | Read more »

COMİNGSOONNET: Vicky White Update: What Happened to the Alabama Corrections Officer?When Vicky White and Casey White were caught by law officials, she ended her life by shooting herself in the head

Source: comingsoonnet | Read more »

COMİNGSOONNET: Bigg Boss 17: Are Vicky Jain & Neil Bhatt Getting Evicted for Breaching Contract?The drama in the Bigg Boss 17 house is already reaching new heights involving Vicky Jain and Neil Bhatt breaching their contract.

Source: comingsoonnet | Read more »