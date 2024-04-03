Dangerous Tornadoes Cause Destruction in Central U.S.

Dangerous tornadoes tore through the central U.S. Tuesday night, causing significant damage to buildings and infrastructure. At least 20 tornadoes were reported across nine states in the last 48 hours. Kentucky was particularly affected, with reported twisters flattening buildings, ripping off roofs, and leaving debris scattered across the streets. The storms prompted many schools in Ohio, Kentucky, and Indiana to close or dismiss early.

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear declared a state of emergency due to the substantial damage caused. The sudden change in weather from sunny to pitch black with flying debris was described by witnesses. Outdoor warning sirens were activated to alert residents of the approaching storms

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



ABC7Chicago / 🏆 284. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Tornadoes Thursday cause destruction, kill at least 3 in OhioSevere storms with suspected tornadoes have damaged homes and businesses and killed at least three people in the central United States. Officials scrambled...

Source: dallasnews - 🏆 18. / 71 Read more »

'It's pure devastation': Severe weather, several tornadoes cause destruction in OhioMuch of Ohio has been battered by severe weather on Thursday night. Schools in at least one district will be closed for students Friday, but open for shelter.

Source: fox28columbus - 🏆 249. / 63 Read more »

Tornadoes Cause Destruction in Central U.S.Dangerous tornadoes tear through the central U.S., causing significant damage to buildings and infrastructure. Kentucky declares a state of emergency.

Source: ABC7Chicago - 🏆 284. / 63 Read more »

Strong storms, tornadoes leave trail of destruction across Ohio6 tornadoes confirmed so far, including an EF-2 tornado in Plymouth

Source: WEWS - 🏆 323. / 59 Read more »

Tornadoes kill at least 3 and leave trails of destruction in the central USTornadoes have damaged homes and businesses and killed at least three people in the central United States.

Source: KPRC2 - 🏆 80. / 68 Read more »

Tornadoes leave a trail of destruction in central US and kill at least 3 in OhioSevere storms with suspected tornadoes have damaged homes and businesses and killed at least three people in the central United States. Officials scrambled Friday morning to assess the extent of the destruction with the power out. The three reported deaths came in Logan County, Ohio. Authorities are using cadaver dogs to search for any more bodies.

Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »