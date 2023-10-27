Damon Covington hired as Oakland's new fire chief after 24 years with department

Covington has worked for the department for 24 years and has been a firefighter-paramedic, engineer, lieutenant, captain and deputy chief, among other positions. "I firmly believe that community engagement and proactive fire prevention efforts are integral in reducing fire incidents and ensuring the well-being of all Oakland residents, businesses and visitors," Covington said.

"As Fire Chief, I will work tirelessly to protect and enhance the health and safety of our dedicated members, ensure we always have the tools and resources needed to fulfill the mission and develop data-driven solutions to address the specific safety needs within Oakland's diverse neighborhoods," he said. and City Administrator Jestin Johnson praised Covington and said they were eager to welcome him as the new chief.

Covington is the former president of the Oakland Black Firefighters Association, previously served as the chairperson of the Rodeo-Hercules Fire Protection District and currently is an adjunct professor at Merritt College's fire science program. headtopics.com

Read more:

KTVU »

Damon Covington hired as new Oakland fire chief after 24 years with departmentAfter a few months serving as interim chief, Damon Covington has been hired as the new permanent chief of the Oakland Fire Department. Read more ⮕

Veteran Oakland firefighter named new chief of city’s fire departmentThe Oakland Fire Department has a new chief, Damon Covington, a 24-year department veteran. Read more ⮕

‘I felt defenseless at that point’; Vandals use pumpkins to damage homes in Kent, CovingtonVandals smashing pumpkins is not a new phenomenon, but homeowners in Kent and Covington are now being terrorized by people taking pumpkins and damaging their homes and cars. Read more ⮕

‘Someone’s gonna get hurt’: Vandals harass Covington, Kent homeownersNearly a dozen homeowners in Covington and Kent now claim to be the latest victims of home vandalism. Read more ⮕

Mark Ruffalo & Matt Damon Set For 'This is Our Youth' Benefit ReadingMatt Damon will join Mark Ruffalo and Missy Yager in a special benefit reading next month of Kenneth Lonergan’s This Is Our Youth, the acclaimed play that premiered Off Broadway in 1996 in a … Read more ⮕

Oakland pedestrian killed after being pinned between vehicles in hit-and-run crashA person driving a stolen vehicle fled on foot Wednesday night after causing collisions in Oakland that left a man with fatal injuries. Read more ⮕