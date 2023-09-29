Damian Lillard says months following trade request ‘left a sour taste in my mouth’: report

Seven-time All-Star Damian Lillard said he was left with a sour taste in his mouth after the way the summer played out in Portland following his trade request in July. Following Lillard’s trade request on July 1, Portland general managermade it clear that the organization would seek to find the best deal for their future, and that the team was willing to wait in order to make that happen.
"I think what I've learned more than anything is patience is critical. Don’t be reactive, don’t jump at things to seemingly solve a problem," Cronin said in July."I think the teams that have ended up in the most positive situations post-trade have been the ones that have been really diligent in taking their time and not been impulsive, or the teams that really kept their urgency under control.
Portland Trail Blazers general manager Joe Cronin looks on before the game against the Atlanta Hawks at Moda Center on January 30, 2023, in Portland, Oregon."So, I think that’s how my approach has been with this and will be with this. We’re going to be patient. We’re going to do what’s best for our team. We’re going to see how this lands and if it takes months, it takes months." headtopics.com
and this city. I'll always cherish this place. This is my home. I'll always live here regardless."
As the weeks and months wore on, the relationship between Lillard and the organization grew strained, according to the report.
On September 5th, Lillard met with Cronin, and"knew then he was unlikely to end up in Miami." Lillard told Cronin that he would prefer to rescind his trade request and return to the Trail Blazers if a deal with the Heat could not be worked out.
Damian Lillard, #0 of the Portland Trail Blazers, drives against the Houston Rockets in the first quarter at the Moda Center on February 26, 2023, in Portland, Oregon.Cronin responded to Lillard by saying there was"no coming back" after the trade request, per Bleacher Report.
Ultimately, Lillard and his agent decided that the Bucks and thewould also be suitable landing spots for the seven-time All-Star.
Lillard will now have an opportunity to play with two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo on a team that won 58 games and entered the 2022-23