Damian Lillard reacted to his long-expected trade to an unexpected destination, the Milwaukee Bucks, with a musical response from his alter ego. Lillard drops lines such as “I said vows just to watch it ended abruptly" and"Amazing what I get in return for this labor," but his feelings are most clear with the final words,"You should know they're the ones who chose...

Lillard drops lines such as “I said vows just to watch it ended abruptly" and"Amazing what I get in return for this labor," but his feelings are most clear with the final words,"You should know they're the ones who chose another mission.Lillard's trade represents a massive shift for a number of NBA teams, including his preferred destination, the Miami Heat. The Bucks are swapping All-Star point guard Jrue Holiday as well as depth and draft picks for one of the best point guards of the last 10 years, but are further breaking up a core that won a championship in 2021 in the process.

As of now, Lillard figures to enter the 2023-24 season with his best ever chance at his first NBA title. It's a better situation for him all around, but as"Farewell" showed, it's a bittersweet moment for a man with a claim as the best player in Blazers history.

Read more:

KIRO7Seattle »

Damian Lillard reacts to Bucks trade by dropping single 'Farewell'Damian Lillard reacted to his long-expected trade to an unexpected destination, the Milwaukee Bucks, with a musical response from his alter ego.

Damian Lillard Bucks jersey: How to get Bucks gear online | Jerseys, hats, t-shirts, hoodies, moreDamian Lillard is a new member of the Milwaukee Bucks.

Blazers trade Damian Lillard to Bucks in shocking NBA blockbusterDamian Lillard is headed to an Eastern Conference contender — just not that one.

Bucks become NBA title favorites after trading for superstar Damian Lillard in three-team tradeThe Milwaukee Bucks are the NBA title favorites after acquiring NBA superstar Damian Lillard in a three-team trade.

Bucks Acquire Damian Lillard From Blazers In Three-Team Trade With SunsBucks Acquire Damian Lillard From Blazers In Three-Team Trade With Suns - RealGM Wiretap

Portland Trail Blazers reportedly send Damian Lillard to Milwaukee Bucks in blockbuster NBA tradePortland will receive Jrue Holiday and a 2029 unprotected first round pick from Milwaukee, while also netting DeAndre Ayton from the Phoenix Suns.

The title:"Farewell."

The lyrics in"Farewell" feature a number of pointed references to the circumstances of Lillard's exit. It was no secret that Lillard wanted out, butcame after years of frustration as a superstar on a team that struggled to build a true contender around him. Additionally, the Blazers drafted G Leaguer Scoot Henderson, who also plays point guard, with the No. 3 pick of the 2023 NBA Draft.

Lillard drops lines such as “I said vows just to watch it ended abruptly" and"Amazing what I get in return for this labor," but his feelings are most clear with the final words,"You should know they're the ones who chose another mission.Lillard's trade represents a massive shift for a number of NBA teams, including his preferred destination, the Miami Heat. The Bucks are swapping All-Star point guard Jrue Holiday as well as depth and draft picks for one of the best point guards of the last 10 years, but are further breaking up a core that won a championship in 2021 in the process.

The Suns sent center Deandre Ayton, a former No. 1 overall draft pick, to Portland in exchange for veteran center Jusuf Nurkic and some decent depth pieces, which could be a solid fit for a roster already headlined by Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and Bradley Beal. Meanwhile, the Blazers get younger with two tentpole pieces — Henderson and Ayton — while the Heat dwell on what they missed by playing hardball with the Blazers, a process that includes star Jimmy Butler.

As of now, Lillard figures to enter the 2023-24 season with his best ever chance at his first NBA title. It's a better situation for him all around, but as"Farewell" showed, it's a bittersweet moment for a man with a claim as the best player in Blazers history.The early parts of the song focus more on Lillard's personal life, with a quick reference to welterweight champion Terence Crawford (Lillard is a noted boxing fan). He starts focusing on basketball with"All this pain i done endured but you won’t see no grimace."

I be in pocket most days but I got some nutty in meYeah, it's that perfect balance s*** that all you busters envy

and I'm still cooking s*** just like my cousin Kenny

Passed the stage of thinking about who wasn't, wasn't with me

solo mission with my kids I know they f*** with Disneythe way these dreams is unfolding gotta pluck or pinch me

Big Dolla not the lil one, come and eat just like a pilgrim

whole entire family, know I willed em out the ghetto

But can't take it out a n***, every state they cop a picturethe accolades across my letterman indicative of blesses andall the times that I been severin'

Aint worthy to follow me in the rooms that I'm excelling inif they get boxed in with me I may turn into Crawford

All the s*** that's on my plate, It won't fit on a saucer

I know all this s** was written and know who the authorYeahFalling victim to the flesh like I'm a kid or a rookieand all my cousins thuggin' and they know how to boogiequestioning my own walk watching Gino JenningsAll this pain i done endured but you won't see no grimaceBeen at the top for a minute, still I'm the real me.

I can't get caught up in the s*** that didn't build meonly my loved ones make me feel freelet some people in and now they s*** disgust me

I learned that a wolf can sometimes resemble a husky

swear that you're their dog, then sell you shorter than Muggsy

You live and learn and I know it, that's why I roll with punches

with each attack, all of my gifts you see grows in abundance

it gets spicy when a n***** get told he was munchin'

when you play with good people, your goals in the dungeon

I can never be replaced, they'll know sooner than laterAmazing what I get in return for this labor

I continue leaving trails but it won't be for the BlazersReasons for me leaving this city is nothing typicalJust know what I left is better than what I inherited

I leave at peace because I know at the end that this is business

Hope you remember all the things you got to sit and witness

In the future man I hope we greet with hugs and kisses

but you should know they're the ones who chose another mission