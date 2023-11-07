Damian Lillard Co-Founded Move to Produce Sneaker Insoles

Damian Lillard co-founded Move, a company that produces sneaker insoles for both athletes and non-athletes, stemming from several foot injuries, including plantar fasciitis, that he has suffered during his playing career. Lillard, named one of the NBA's 75 greatest players of all-time in 2021, said that foot health is a critical component of not only a long playing career but for everyday comfort.

Shoe insoles make up a small portion of the more than $150 billion sneaker market, with sector stalwarts like Dr. Scholl's one of the few companies finding space in sneakers. Damian Lillard of the Portland Trail Blazers dribbles against the New York Knicks at Moda Center on March 14, 2023 in Portland, Oregon.While playing college basketball at Weber State University, Damian Lillard suffered a broken bone in his right foot as a junior that kept him out of all but nine games of the 2010-2011 seaso

