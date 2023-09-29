Damar Hamlin to be active for first game since on-field cardiac arrest

Hamlin, who has been on the inactive list for each game this season, could play in Sunday’s AFC East showdown against the Miami Dolphins. “It’s going to be a long, long, long, long, long journey,” Hamlin said in training camp. “Some of these emotions will never leave. Whenever everybody’s not paying attention to me no more, I’ll still be processing these emotions myself.
And I know that. It’s just another hurdle. It’s another thing we got over. And I’ve been doing a good job at pushing myself to get through these tough things. I never let myself just like shy away from them. I’ve been putting myself in uncomfortable situations. But we grow in those situations. I kind of look at it like a challenge.”
. He consulted with specialists during the offseason and was cleared to resume his career.
Sunday’s game will be for first place in the AFC East. The Dolphins are the lone 3-0 team in the AFC and are coming off a 70-20 victory Sunday over the Denver Broncos in which they amassed 726 yards of total offense. They are a game ahead of the second-place Bills (2-1).