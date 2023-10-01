Damar Hamlin timeline from injury to return to Bills

The Associated Press is an independent global news organization dedicated to factual reporting.

The 25-year-old Hamlin was the last Bills player to exit the tunnel before kickoff. He ran the length of the field with his arms spread, then took off his helmet in the end zone and stood before a cheering crowd.

Dolphins’ high-powered offense stalls in Miami’s latest letdown at Buffalo Early in Buffalo’s Week 17 game at Cincinnati, Hamlin attempted to tackle Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins on a routine play. Higgins’ right shoulder hit Hamlin in the chest, before Hamlin wrapped his arms around Higgins’ shoulder and helmet to drag him down.

The Bills said Hamlin remained in critical condition and was sedatedA GoFundMe page for Hamlin’s toy drive for kids received roughly $5.5 million in donationsDoctors said Hamlin began to communicateDoctors described Hamlin’s neurological function as “excellent,”at stadium across the country. His No.

Read more:

AP »

Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin to Appear in 1st Regular Season Game Since CollapseBuffalo Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin is reportedly set to appear in his first regular season game Sunday since he collapsed in Jan.

Damar Hamlin: Buffalo Bills safety makes regular-season returnDamar Hamlin’s objective to resume his playing career after a near-death experience in early January became complete Sunday.

Bills' safety Damar Hamlin makes season debut vs. Dolphins, plays on kickoff coverageNearly nine months after Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field from cardiac arrest, the Buffalo Bills' safety made his season debut against the Miami Dolphins. Buffalo has used him on kickoff coverage, so far.

Bills' safety Damar Hamlin makes season debut vs. Dolphins, plays on kickoff coverageNearly nine months after Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field from cardiac arrest, the Buffalo Bills' safety made his season debut against the Miami Dolphins. Buffalo has used him on kickoff coverage, so far.

Bills safety Damar Hamlin returns to action in first regular-season game since cardiac arrestDamar Hamlin’s objective to resume his playing career after a near-death experience in early January became complete on Sunday, when the Bills safety took the field as part of Buffalo’s kickoff return unit to open its game against the Miami Dolphins.

Bills’ Damar Hamlin set to play first regular-season game since cardiac arrestDamar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest while on the field during a game on Jan. 2.

The Associated Press is an independent global news organization dedicated to factual reporting. Founded in 1846, AP today remains the most trusted source of fast, accurate, unbiased news in all formats and the essential provider of the technology and services vital to the news business. More than half the world’s population sees AP journalism every day.

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin (3) shouts while warming up prior to an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus), his first regular-season action since going into cardiac arrest on needing to be resuscitated on the field during a game at Cincinnati.

The 25-year-old Hamlin was the last Bills player to exit the tunnel before kickoff. He ran the length of the field with his arms spread, then took off his helmet in the end zone and stood before a cheering crowd.

“That moment was everything to me,” said Hamlin, who was a healthy scratch for the Bills’ first three games after playing in the preseason. “I think it was more so about promising to myself than anything else, just showing myself that I have the courage, I got the strength that I got the pride, everything, all those words in me to be able to go through something so traumatic and to be able to come back from it. To be able to still do what I love at the highest level in the world, is amazing.”

Dolphins’ high-powered offense stalls in Miami’s latest letdown at Buffalo

Derek Carr plays through a shoulder injury, but struggles continue for the Saints’ offense

Early in Buffalo’s Week 17 game at Cincinnati, Hamlin attempted to tackle Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins on a routine play. Higgins’ right shoulder hit Hamlin in the chest, before Hamlin wrapped his arms around Higgins’ shoulder and helmet to drag him down.

Hamlin quickly got to his feet, appeared to adjust his face mask with his right hand, then fell backward and lay motionless on the field. He was given medical treatment, including CPR, on the field for nearly 20 minutes before being taken in an ambulance to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

The Bills said Hamlin remained in critical condition and was sedatedA GoFundMe page for Hamlin’s toy drive for kids received roughly $5.5 million in donationsDoctors said Hamlin began to communicateDoctors described Hamlin’s neurological function as “excellent,”at stadium across the country. His No. 3 was on display everywhere across the league, outlined on 30-yard lines on fields, worn on special patches on the Bills uniforms and featured on jackets and sweatshirts and even on red hearts dangling from the tailgate tents outside their home stadium.35-23, a victory that began with a 96-yard kickoff return for a touchdown by Nyheim Hines on the game’s opening play that elicited an excited tweet from Hamlin.

Hamlin was discharged from the hospital in Cincinnati

and flown to continue care in western New York, where he was listed in stable condition at Buffalo General Medical Center/Gates Vascular Institute.Hamlin visited with teammatesHamlin made his first public appearance

since going into cardiac arrest, waving to fans from a stadium suite during the Bills’ home playoff game against the Bengals.he won the NFLPA’s Alan Page Community Award,

which recognizes one player who goes above and beyond to perform community service in his team city and/or hometown, and his foundation received $100,000.

he joined the first responders who helped save his lifeOn March 29, Hamlin appeared with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and Rep. Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick, D-Fla., to discuss a bill that would increase access to defibrillators in public elementary and secondary schools.After general manager Brandon Beane announced Hamlin’s intent to return, Hamlin made it clear he wants to play football again.took part in his first full practice

, which he celebrated by calling his parents. “I’m good,” Hamlin told The Associated Press as he walked off the field.to distribute medical equipment and promote CPR training. He would follow up with stops in New York City, Pittsburgh and Cincinnati.A bill to place automatic external defibrillators in every school and sports and recreation venue in Ohio cleared the Republican-dominated HouseHamlin sent prayers to NBA star LeBron James’ oldest son, Bronny, who was hospitalized after going into cardiac arrest during a practice at the University of Southern California.: “Prayers to Bronny & The James Family as well (prayer emoji) here for you guys just like you have been for me my entire process.” James was released from the hospital a few days later.Bills’ first full-padded practice of training camp

. “This is just a another milestone on the journey — might be one of the biggest ones,” Hamlin said. “My faith is stronger than any fear.”Hamlin is credited with three tackles over two-plus defensive series in his first game in a competitive setting since January in Buffalo’s preseason-opening 23-19 win over Indianapolis. Hamlin’s first tackle was stopping running back Evan Hull for no gain on fourth-and-1 at the Bills 40.

“What we just witnessed, to me, is remarkable,” McDermott said of Hamlin. “I know there was a football game going out there today, but I mean a truly remarkable display of courage and strength and faith.”the team as the Bills pared their roster to 53 players

. Hamlin finished the preseason with nine solo tackles and one assist while playing 80 defensive snaps and 19 more on special teams. He was was selected to take the field as a captain in his hometown of Pittsburgh for the coin flip before the Bills’ exhibition game against the Steelers.Hamlin achieved his goal of resuming his playing career when he took the field as part of Buffalo’s kickoff return unit to open its game against the Miami Dolphins. The Bills won 48-20.

The kickoff resulted in a touchback, but it marked a key milestone for Hamlin, who was a healthy scratch for the Bills’ first three games. He got the nod to play with