Damar Hamlin returns for first regular season game since cardiac arrest

Damar Hamlin is playing in the regular season for the first time since suffering cardiac arrest on the field.Damar Hamlin is playing in the regular season for the first time since suffering cardiac arrest on the field.for the Bills’ first three games this year.

But safety Jordan Poyer’s injury paved the way for Hamlin to make the active roster, though he’s only expected to play on special teams. Prior to taking the field, Hamlin shared a special moment with his teammates.

He joined them in the pregame huddle before they ran out of the tunnel. Damar Hamlin joins his teammates in the pregame huddle.Hamlin was the last Bills player to exit the tunnel before kickoff. He ran the length of the field with his arms spread before taking off his helmet in the end zone and standing before a cheering crowd.in the preseason against the Colts, playing 24 snaps and making three tackles.

“Yeah, man, it felt good. It for surely felt like a little weight off my shoulders,” Hamlin said following that game. “Amazing. It just makes me feel like I’m back in that element.”

Damar Hamlin warms up prior to the Bills-Dolphins game on Oct. 1.A former sixth-round pick out of Pittsburgh, Hamlin emerged as a starter last year and recorded 91 tackles and one forced fumble.