Damaged I-35 Bridge at Palo Alto Raises Safety Concerns

The damaged I-35 bridge at Palo Alto is above a turnaround lane , which is closed to help protect drivers. The sidewalk is also closed for pedestrians. The small section of I-35 north broke into pieces, one of which nearly missed hitting a woman as she was walking on the sidewalk below. She called 911 to report the incident.

The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) is aware of the crumbling bridge wall but states that it does not affect the integrity of the main lanes of I-35 north, so the highway remains open and safe for drivers. However, the turnaround lane at I-35 and Palo Alto is closed to prevent falling debris from endangering drivers

