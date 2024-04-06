Damage to Gymnasium Walls in East New York School After Earthquake

A public school in East New York sustained some damage to its gymnasium walls in the aftermath of Friday’s earthquake, but classes are expected to resume on Monday as city officials deemed the rest of the building safe. Thel building, which is shared by the magnet middle school J.H.S. 218 James P. Sinnott and the School for Classics High School, is safe to use, according to an inspection by Department of Buildings officials and other city engineers.

The gym at 370 Fountain Avenue remains off limits after vertical and step-shaped cracks were found along the gym’s interior walls, prompting inspectors to issue a partial vacate order. Inspectors said the potential for bricks near the cracks to be dislodged made the gym unsafe. Nathaniel Styer, a spokesperson for the Department of Education, said school activities would forge ahead outside of the affected are

School East New York Gymnasium Earthquake Damage Classes Safety

