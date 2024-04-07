Dam Breaks in Russian City, Forcing Evacuation of 2,000 People

Floods caused by rising water levels in the Ural River broke a dam in a city near Russia ’s border with Kazakhstan , forcing some 2,000 people to evacuate. The dam broke in the city of Orsk in the Orenburg region, less than 20 kilometers (12.

4 miles) north of the border on Friday night. By Saturday morning, more than 2,400 residential buildings in the city of 200,000 were flooded and electricity was cut off in several areas. Evacuation efforts are still ongoing.

