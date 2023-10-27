Dallas weather: Temperatures to drop 40 degrees in the next two days

FOX 4's chief meteorologist Dan Henry takes a look at the rain on the way and coming cold front that will send temperatures tumbling.A Flood Watch is in effect from 7 p.m. through 9 a.m. on Saturday morning.But we are also bracing for the cold.At 3 p.m. on Friday temperatures at DFW Airport were 88 degrees.

By Sunday at 3 p.m. expect temps to be around 47 degrees and with the wind chill it will be even colder.Halloween will come will a nice chill.

