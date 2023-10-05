Dallas takes draw streak into matchup against the San Jose Earthquakes

The Associated Press is an independent global news organization dedicated to factual reporting. Founded in 1846, AP today remains the most trusted source of fast, accurate, unbiased news in all formats and the essential provider of the technology and services vital to the news business. More than half the world’s population sees AP journalism every day.
The Earthquakes are 9-9-9 in conference matchups. The Earthquakes are sixth in the Western Conference giving up just 41 goals. Saturday’s game is the second time these teams match up this season. The last meeting ended tied 1-1.
TOP PERFORMERS: Jesus Ferreira has 12 goals and two assists for Dallas. Paul Arriola has two goals and one assist over the past 10 games. Cristian Espinoza has 12 goals and eight assists for the Earthquakes. Jeremy Ebobisse has scored two goals over the last 10 games.
LAST 10 GAMES: Dallas: 2-2-6, averaging 1.2 goals, 2.9 shots on goal and 2.8 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.1 goals per game. Earthquakes: 3-3-4, averaging 1.1 goals, 3.4 shots on goal and 6.3 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.2 goals per game.
NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Dallas: Tarik Scott (injured), Geovane Jesus (injured), Sebastian Lletget (injured).