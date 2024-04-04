Dallas Stars on Top of Western Conference Standings with Eight-Game Winning Streak

Dallas Stars coach Pete DeBoer is pleased with his team's performance this season, despite concerns of a potential hangover effect from last year's postseason run. The Stars have won a franchise-record eight games in a row and are currently on top of the Western Conference standings.

DeBoer is particularly impressed with the detail in their game and how they are playing. Dallas already has seven 20-goal scorers, with captain Jamie Benn just one goal away from making it a franchise-record eight.

Dallas Stars Pete Deboer Western Conference Winning Streak Hockey

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



NBCDFW / 🏆 288. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Dallas Stars playoff picture: Central Division and Western Conference standingsThe Dallas Stars played one of their worst games of the season last night and fell to the New Jersey Devils by a final score of 6-2.

Source: wfaa - 🏆 543. / 51 Read more »

Memo to Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson: Dallas needs a civic leader, not a political partisanDivisive partisanship serves private political agendas, stymies effective leadership.

Source: dallasnews - 🏆 18. / 71 Read more »

Dallas ISD teams up with Dallas PD to build student confidenceStudents at one school took part in breakout sessions where they learned how to resolve conflict and build confidence from judges, police officers and athletes.

Source: FOX4 - 🏆 289. / 63 Read more »

Southbound Dallas North Tollway to close for bridge repairs this weekend in DallasThe closure from Interstate 635 to Royal Lane runs through the weekend and repeats again March 22 through 25.

Source: dallasnews - 🏆 18. / 71 Read more »

New art exhibit opens at Dallas Contemporary in time for Dallas Art FairThemes of immigration, gentrification, education, and socio-economics are presented from a Latinx, Black, Indigenous, and People of Color perspective.

Source: NBCDFW - 🏆 288. / 63 Read more »

Dallas Mayor Suggests Kansas City Chiefs Consider Relocating to DallasDallas’ mayor suggests that the Kansas City Chiefs should consider moving to Dallas after a tax plan for stadium renovations was rejected by voters in Missouri.

Source: dallasnews - 🏆 18. / 71 Read more »