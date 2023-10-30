Dallas Stars find ways to win even before playing at their best

Dallas Stars center Joe Pavelski (center) celebrates his overtime goal with defenseman Thomas Harley (left) and center Wyatt Johnston during an NHL hockey game against on, Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023, at American Airlines Center in Dallas.have entered each game in the last week with two clear goals: play a complete 60 minutes and walk away with a win.

The latter has been easier for Pete DeBoer’s team to accomplish. Through six games, the Stars are 4-1-1 with their only two lossesBut their first goal of playing a complete three periods has been one they’ve struggled with. From the slow starts to a less effective power play, the Stars have identified some areas to work on.Even without that perfect game, the Stars have still collected nine of 12 possible points to start the season.

. The Stars were 8-14 in regular-season overtime and 1-4 in the playoffs. They’ve gone to overtime in half of their games to start this season and are 2-1, with their only loss after regulation against the Golden Knights.“We’re managing the puck, not making high-risk plays,” Stars captain Jamie Benn said. “We’re settling things down and taking what teams give us, and I think that’s the biggest difference. headtopics.com

The penalty kill has been another strength of Dallas’ this year. DeBoer said it was one of his biggest question marks of the offseason after penalty killing forwards Luke Glendening and Joel Kiviranta departed for other teams.

Dallas did not give up a power play goal until its sixth game of the season. The Stars are now second in the league in penalty kill percentage at 94.7%.Goaltender Jake Oettinger has been another bright spot for the Stars. He is 3-0-1 in his four starts with a 1.44 goals against average and a .952 save percentage — good for fourth in the NHL in both categories.. headtopics.com

“He looks unbelievable,” Stars forward Matt Duchene said of Oettinger. “He’s been our best player so far this year. No question about it. With this team and the depth we have, there’s going to be tons of segments where different guys step up and be that guy, and right now it’s him.”at just 11.1% with only two power play goals this season. It’s a stark contrast from last year’s group that ranked top-five in the league at 25% in the category.

