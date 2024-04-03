Dallas Restaurant Gemma Nominated for James Beard Award

It’s been tough for Dallas chefs to rise above competitors, but there’s still a chance this year. Dallas restaurant Gemma is lauded for its great hospitality. The James Beard Foundation named it as a nominee for an award in April 2024. The final round of the competition is June 10, 2024, when winners will be announced.The James Beard Restaurant and Chef Awards are similar to the Oscars, but for food. And like the Oscars, the foundation has been criticized in recent years.

Chef Misti Norris' menu at Petra and the Beast changes. Here's one dish from 2020: a stuffed trotter plate with fermented turnip and tomato powder sausage.Misti Norris, of eccentric Lakewood Dallas restaurant Petra and the Beastto Lakewood in fall 2023. Her menu is made up of cured meat, housemade noodles and interesting preparations of pig tails, hiramasa and all kinds of vegetables., made it to the next round in the Outstanding Chef category. He was the only Texas chef on the list of five nominee

