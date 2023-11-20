Dallas' Lingering Guilt: Assessing the City's Greatest Trauma

In assessing the city’s greatest trauma, critics say Dallas’ lingering guilt needs further reckoning before we can fully move on. A close friend had advised Thomas, “Don’t talk about the darkness. Don’t talk about the shame.” But that, she said, “has been our problem. We must own the shadow of the assassination. In psychology, the shadow is what carries the soul of the place.” In the grim aftermath of the city’s darkest day, Dallas became a dateline of infamy. Then-Mayor J.

Erik Jonsson spearheaded a tsunami of civic development, leading to DFW Airport, an I.M. Pei-designed City Hall and the ambitious Goals for Dallas. In the 60 years since, the city has changed radically, moving from red to blue politically and becoming far more culturally diverse





