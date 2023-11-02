Dallas ISD career institutes help lower-income kids prepare for future

Our future prosperity and competitiveness rest on how well we train young people, particularly those from lower-income homes, in valuable work.This isn’t about funneling kids into trade school. Like most modern career training schools, the institutes work in tandem with students’ home high schools. Everyone is still taking core classes essential to achieving the literacy and numeracy that must be the foundation of education.

They come to the Career Institute for part of their school week. Many will leave with valuable certifications in fields including health care, computer programming, aviation and architecture. As Oswaldo Alvarenga, DISD deputy chief for strategic initiatives, told us, the focus is on high-wage, high-demand and high-skill work.We watched as engaged young people learned about the opportunities available to them. They could see a future for themselves being built inside this school.

. Dallas Morning News editorials are written by the paper's Editorial Board and serve as the voice and view of the paper. The board considers a broad range of topics and is overseen by the Editorial Page Editor.

