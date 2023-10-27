Dallas-Fort Worth flood watch issued; heavy rainfall expected

Flooding remains the biggest weather threat in this system, with an average of two to four inches of rainfall expected.

A man on a bike and drivers pass through a flooded section of the street at N Fitzhugh Avenue and Fuqua Street in a file photo from Sunday, June 11, 2023.The National Weather Service issued a flood watch on Friday for the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex starting at 7 p.m. and set to last until Saturday at 9 a.m.

A cold front passing through the region Friday night is bringing with it rain showers with “some rumbles of thunder,” said Hunter Reeves, meteorologist with the NWS. Chances of rain will increase overnight into Saturday morning, he said.Severe weather and lightning are not expected. However, flooding remains the biggest weather threat with this system, with an average of two to four inches of rainfall expected. Higher rainfall amounts up to six inches are possible south of Interstate-20. headtopics.com

“The best thing to do is just not be on the roads,” Reeves said. “If you are out driving, if the roads are barricaded or blocked off, find an alternative route.”This weather system is pretty typical for the region as October tends to be a wet month for the fall, Reeves added. Hurricane Otis’ landfall in Mexico earlier this week also influenced the current weather system.

Read more:

dallasnews »

Dallas Weather: Heavy rain leads to flooding in Tarrant County, traffic troubles throughout DFWThe downpour overnight resulted in widespread street flooding, especially in Fort Worth near the Trinity River. Read more ⮕

Things to do in Dallas this weekend: October 27-29There are plenty of spooky and fun things to do in Dallas-Fort Worth this weekend. Read more ⮕

Train landlocks neighborhood in north Fort Worth for hoursA spokesperson for Union Pacific confirmed their train blocked the crossing on the 2900 block of Tinsley Lane Tuesday morning. Read more ⮕

Fort Worth police looking for 32-year-old man missing since FridayFort Worth police are looking for Dustin James Harding, who was last seen in the 4100 block of Baylor Street Oct. 20. Read more ⮕

Fort Worth ISD, other Texas school districts succeed in pausing TEA accountability ratingsFort Worth school board voted to join lawsuit over changes to state grading system following North TX districts such as Dallas, Prosper, Red Oak Read more ⮕

Bay Area tech CEO worth $35 billion says 'suffering' wasn't worth itJensen Huang, a Bay Area CEO worth more than $35 billion, said he wouldn't again go through 'pain and suffering' of being a startup founder at Nvidia. Read more ⮕