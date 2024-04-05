Dallas Cowboys Wide Receiver Jerry Rice Involved in Chain-Reaction Crash

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver, Jerry Rice , was the driver of one of two speeding sports cars that caused a chain-reaction crash on a Dallas highway. Rice's attorney stated that the reason for his client leaving the scene is still under investigation.

Charges are expected to be filed against Rice, who was driving a Lamborghini SUV. The crash involved multiple vehicles and resulted in minor injuries to four people.

Dallas Cowboys Jerry Rice Chain-Reaction Crash Speeding Sports Cars Dallas Highway Lamborghini SUV Minor Injuries

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



komonews / 🏆 272. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Dallas Cowboys' Jerry Jones ‘firm’ on Dak Prescott winning a Super BowlThe Cowboys’ GM shared some of his thoughts outside of a conference room at the site of the NFL meetings on Sunday.

Source: dallasnews - 🏆 18. / 71 Read more »

Defamation lawsuit against Cowboys owner Jerry Jones dismissedA U.S. District Court judge dismissed a defamation lawsuit against Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones.

Source: dallasnews - 🏆 18. / 71 Read more »

Kansas City Chiefs' Rashee Rice was driving the Lamborghini in high-speed Dallas crash, lawyer saysAntonio Planas is a breaking news reporter for NBC News Digital.

Source: NBCNews - 🏆 10. / 86 Read more »

Jerry Jones: Tyron Smith deal would have wrecked Cowboys’ capSmith, a future Hall of Famer, recently signed with the New York Jets in free agency.

Source: dallasnews - 🏆 18. / 71 Read more »

Defamation suit against Cowboys' Jerry Jones tossed againA federal judge on Wednesday tossed out defamation claims filed against Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and several associates by a woman who says she is the billionaire's daughter.

Source: espn - 🏆 731. / 51 Read more »

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones says Trey Lance will compete for QB2 behind Dak PrescottCowboys owner Jerry Jones told reporters that Trey Lance, QB3 last season, will compete with Cooper Rush for the backup role in 2024.

Source: FOXSports - 🏆 280. / 63 Read more »