Dallas Cowboys Offense Starting to Click Under Mike McCarthy

After a slow start to the season with head coach Mike McCarthy taking over play-call duties, the Dallas Cowboys are starting to put it together on offense. While some might not be impressed with what the Cowboys were able to accomplish against a bad team on their third quarterback, there’s something to be said for dominating an opponent in the way that Mike McCarthy’s team did in the victory.

Dallas was supposed to beat the Giants, and they did so, handily, so there’s every reason to celebrate scoring 49 points, outgaining their opponent by close to 500 yards and winning by 32 points. It was an outstanding performance all-around from the Cowboys, who seem to be peaking offensively at the right time.Before the bye week, the Cowboys were winning games, but the offense was basic and stagnant. The team wasn’t using much motion, and McCarthy wasn’t putting his best players in position to succeed. That has all changed in the three games following the week off last month, and it was even more evident against the Giant

United States Headlines Read more: WFAA »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

DALLASNEWS: Dallas Cowboys' Playoff Hopes Increase with Philadelphia's StruggleA Philadelphia stumble could mean postseason football at AT&T Stadium, which would be great news for Dallas. Despite trailing Philadelphia by two games, the Cowboys are now into the gaudy statistics phase of their schedule, and they are flying by the Eagles. Dallas moved into the league’s No. 1 spot in points per game and are well ahead of the Eagles in point differential (+104 to +57). Even Brandin Cooks showed up in a monstrous way Sunday, reeling in Dak passes for more yards (173) than he had managed in the first eight games (165). Shiniest of all is the Cowboys’ 4-0 home record.

Source: dallasnews | Read more »

STARTELEGRAM: Dallas Cowboys' Vander Esch facing potential retirement due to neck surgery Dallas Cowboys ' linebacker Vander Esch is considering retirement due to another neck surgery and the potential of giving up playing football forever.

Source: startelegram | Read more »

STARTELEGRAM: Dallas Cowboys' Vander Esch faces potential retirement due to neck surgery Dallas Cowboys ' linebacker Vander Esch is considering retirement due to another neck surgery, which may end his football career forever.

Source: startelegram | Read more »

NYPOST: Tommy DeVito's Father Believes He Can Thrive with Keys to Giants OffenseTommy DeVito's father expresses confidence in his son's abilities with the Giants offense. Despite criticism, coach Daboll remains steadfast in his support.

Source: nypost | Read more »

11W: Ryan Day and Jim Knowles discuss Ohio State's offense and defenseRyan Day provides updates on the offensive line and discusses the emerging identity of Ohio State's offense. Jim Knowles breaks down the role of Cody Simon and the performance of Sonny Styles in the defense.

Source: 11W | Read more »

COVERS: Giannis Antetokounmpo Shines in Milwaukee Bucks OffenseGiannis Antetokounmpo has been a dominant force for the Milwaukee Bucks, leading their offense to great heights. The Greek Freak is highlighted in tonight's NBA player props. Early season trends and standout performances from Scottie Barnes and RJ Barrett are also discussed.

Source: Covers | Read more »