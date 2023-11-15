Dallas Cowboys Offense Starting to Click Under Mike McCarthy

After a slow start to the season with head coach Mike McCarthy taking over play-call duties, the Dallas Cowboys are starting to put it together on offense. While some might not be impressed with what the Cowboys were able to accomplish against a bad team on their third quarterback, there’s something to be said for dominating an opponent in the way that Mike McCarthy’s team did in the victory.
Dallas was supposed to beat the Giants, and they did so, handily, so there’s every reason to celebrate scoring 49 points, outgaining their opponent by close to 500 yards and winning by 32 points. It was an outstanding performance all-around from the Cowboys, who seem to be peaking offensively at the right time.Before the bye week, the Cowboys were winning games, but the offense was basic and stagnant. The team wasn’t using much motion, and McCarthy wasn’t putting his best players in position to succeed. That has all changed in the three games following the week off last month, and it was even more evident against the Giant
