Dallas City Leaders Prepare Residents for Total Solar Eclipse

Dallas city leaders gathered Tuesday to update residents on city plans for the upcoming total solar eclipse and urge them to be prepared. “Make a plan now for what you’re going to do on Monday,” said Dallas' Director of Emergency Operations Travis Houston. The city’s emergency operations center will be activated and city leaders are closely monitoring the forecast.

City leaders’ remarks focused on having the right protective eyewear and plan to handle crowds and congestion, especially the mass exodus that could clog roads after the eclipse is over. Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia said all available officers will be working on April 8. Drivers are urged not to stop on the road to view the eclipse or try and watch as they drive. “We need to ensure that our first responders can respond to emergencies and make their way to local hospitals,” said Garci

