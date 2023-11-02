Daleville High School counselor reaches new heights

While we are starting to see some cool Winter temperatures creeping in, drought conditions continue to overpower the Wiregrass area over the last few weeks.A little sunshine can help a lot of us feel better after long days, but with the time change coming people will usually see major mood shifts.

United States Headlines Read more: WTVYNEWS4 »

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

WTVYNEWS4: Daleville High counselor among five finalists for national award“I want my students to realize who they are as in identity versus an image they want to persuade people. Even if they don’t have it one hundred percent figured out you want to be able to plant seeds,” Dr. Virgil said.

Source: WTVYNews4 | Read more ⮕

CBSLA: Multiple students stabbed at Van Nuys High School, school placed on lockdownThree students were reportedly stabbed near Van Nuys High School Wednesday morning, according to LAFD.

Source: CBSLA | Read more ⮕

CHICAGOTRIBUNE: Hinsdale Central High School given “Exemplary” grade by Illinois’s 2023 school report cardAccording to the ISBE, Hinsdale Central continued to perform within the top 10% of public high schools in the state, earning the designation of an “Exemplary School,” with a 96% graduation rate.

Source: chicagotribune | Read more ⮕

ABC15: Tolleson High School receives national recognition for high test scoresElenee Dao joined ABC15 in August 2022 as a multimedia journalist.

Source: abc15 | Read more ⮕

WJXT4: High school football ‘23: Creekside among teams on the playoff bubble as Week 11 arrivesThe final week of the high school football season is here, and the bubble watching has begun.

Source: wjxt4 | Read more ⮕

ALDOTCOM: 5 Huntsville area high school football games to watch in Week 11Madison Academy meets Westminster Christian in a matchup pitting two of the state's top offenses.

Source: aldotcom | Read more ⮕