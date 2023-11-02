Daleville High counselor among five finalists for national award

and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our

United States Headlines Read more: WTVYNEWS4 »

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

ABC15: Tolleson High School receives national recognition for high test scoresElenee Dao joined ABC15 in August 2022 as a multimedia journalist.

Source: abc15 | Read more ⮕

BILLBOARD: 2023 ASCAP Foundation Deems Taylor/Virgil Thomson Awards (Full List)The awards are presented to outstanding books, articles, liner notes and broadcast programs on the subject of music.

Source: billboard | Read more ⮕

WJXT4: High school football ‘23: Creekside among teams on the playoff bubble as Week 11 arrivesThe final week of the high school football season is here, and the bubble watching has begun.

Source: wjxt4 | Read more ⮕

CLEVELANDDOTCOM: Dear Abby: I feel cut out of the picture, even though family is important to meDear Abby: Since my parents died, I feel like I've been cut out of the family, leaving me feeling heartbroken and lonely.

Source: clevelanddotcom | Read more ⮕

12NEWS: Diamondbacks aim to even World Series in bullpen gameLos Arizona Diamondbacks cayeron por pizarra de 3-1 ante los Texas Rangers en el Juego 3 de la Serie Mundial 2023

Source: 12News | Read more ⮕

PHONEARENA: The one-of-a-kind Motorola ThinkPhone drops even deeper into affordable territory at $200 offAdrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem.

Source: PhoneArena | Read more ⮕