Dakota Johnson and Sydney Sweeney Star in Mysterious Superhero Film

At this point, it’s difficult to get too excited about the latest project from Hollywood’s superhero film assembly line. And yet, when we heard that Dakota Johnson and Sydney Sweeney, we couldn’t help but be intrigued. We’d watch those women read the phone book together. Plus, they’ve both delivered iconic glares far more powerful and haunting than most CGI superpowers we see on screen (Sweeney’s was by the pool onStill, the freshly released trailer for the S. J.
Clarkson-directed film left us with more questions than answers. We get the general gist of it: Johnson plays an EMT who somehow attains the power of precognition, then somehow meets up with a pack of teen girls whosomehow have spider-like powers. We also definitively know what Madame Web’s mother was doing in the Amazon right before she dies (researching spiders). That, however, still leaves many, many details from the three-minute trailer that went unexplaine
United States Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: TeenVogue | Read more »
Source: InStyle | Read more »
POPSUGARFASHİON: All the Stars Who've Dared to Wear Thong Boots, From Rita Ora to Sydney SweeneyMiu Miu's spring 2023 collection included polarising shoes that are a sandal-boot hybrid. See the stars who've dared to wear the controversial footwear.
Source: POPSUGARFashion | Read more »
POPSUGARFASHİON: All the Stars Who've Dared to Wear Thong Boots, From Rita Ora to Sydney SweeneyMiu Miu's spring 2023 collection included polarising shoes that are a sandal-boot hybrid. See the stars who've dared to wear the controversial footwear.
Source: POPSUGARFashion | Read more »
Source: harpersbazaarus | Read more »
Source: InStyle | Read more »