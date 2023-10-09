Dak Prescott once again comes up small in a big Cowboys game

quarterbacks since Troy Aikman who weren't good enough to lead the team to the Super Bowl. Cowboys decision-makers have believed for years thatWhat he did on Sunday night, though, won't help make his case that he's the quarterback capable of winning the big ones. Because in a huge regular-season game against another Super Bowl contender, Prescott came up very small.

But Prescott stood out because he is supposed to be the quarterback capable of making the Cowboys a true contender. And this game was supposed to be both his chance to prove it and his redemption for last year. Ten months ago, he left San Francisco as a divisional-round loser after throwing for just 206 yards and tossing two interceptions in a 19-12 loss.

Prescott obviously isn't that bad. He and the Cowboys will surely have much better days ahead, and they very likely will win plenty of games this season. But the 2023 campaign is about more than just winning games. It's about winning big games. It's about winning important games. headtopics.com

This was different. This was big. And the Cowboys were outclassed. They didn't look like they belonged on the field with the 49ers. And Purdy, not Prescott, was the best quarterback in the game. Neither McCarthy nor his defensive coordinator, Dan Quinn, had any answers for what Shanahan was doing at any point in the game.

It all added up to the second-worst loss of McCarthy's career. And it was the worst loss of Prescott's career, too. And you can bet it will feel like the worst loss in years to every member of the Cowboys organization, right up to the ownership suite. He really thought he had the makings of a championship team. He thought he had a championship quarterback. headtopics.com

