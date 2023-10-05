Daily on Energy: EU imports from India raise questions about efficacy of Russia sanctions

Subscribe today to the Washington Examiner magazine and get Washington Briefing: politics and policy stories that will keep you up to date with what's going on in Washington. SUBSCRIBE NOW: Just $1.

India has emerged to fill this void, and surpassed Saudi Arabia this year to become the EU’s largest supplier of refined petroleum products. EU leaders have urged member states to crack down on these so-called “deceptive practices,” including third countries that sell refined Russian products back to the bloc, though no formal actions have been taken.

In fact, one could make the argument that the EU has not so much reduced its use of Russian oil so much as it has redrawn the map to secure supplies from outside buyers reliant on Russian crude. While it's "understandable" India wants to buy more discounted Russian crude, he told the Financial Times, the EU must also act to stop its third-country purchases propping up the Kremlin, including by targeting buyers of Indian refined fuels believed to be derived from Russian crude.

The EU has ramped up its purchases of Russian liquified natural gas, in part to make up for the lost piped gas supplies from Nord Stream 1, which Russia throttled (and then cut off completely) last summer. The bloc imported roughly $5.78 billion in Russian LNG in the first seven months of this year, with purchases climbing by a whopping 40% compared to the same period in 2021.

