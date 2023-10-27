Daily horoscope for October 27, 2023

We're feeling the heat! That familiar Aries flame is especially influential now, bringing a healthy sense of independence to our mindset, as the emotional Moon in Aries conjoins tender Chiron at 10:00 am EDT. It's an ideal time for setting boundaries, spending time alone, focusing on self-care, and protecting those who are unable to protect themselves.

It's possible that these people seemed like they'd never apologize or as though they'd entirely forgotten the initial issue. Make an effort to be open to their efforts -- as open as you would hope they'd be to you. You don't have to let them back into your life, simply forgive and move on. September 23-October 22 Daydreaming can damage reality.

Read more:

ChicagoBreaking »

Fact Check: Fact Check: Photo shows Israeli airstrike on Gaza in 2019, not October 2023A photograph of a 2019 Israeli airstrike on Gaza has been falsely captioned online to suggest that it shows a new wave of aerial attacks on the Palestinian enclave on Oct. 22, 2023. Read more ⮕

Thursday’s Digital Daily: October 26, 2023Thursday’s Digital Daily: October 26, 2023 Read more ⮕

Friday’s Digital Daily: October 27, 2023Friday’s Digital Daily: October 27, 2023 Read more ⮕

Captain America's New Big Speech in The Daily LITG, 26th October 2023Captain America gives his big mutant speech, and forgets about storming Utopia, or what went down in AVX. No matter what the world throws at you, at Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. Read more ⮕

Daily horoscope for October 26, 2023Check out your daily horoscope here, provided by Tarot astrologers. Read more ⮕

Heading To MCM London Comic Con in The Daily LITG, 27th October 2023That's how you know you are on the right early morning tube to MCM London Comic Con, even out in Putney. No matter what the world throws at you, at Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. Read more ⮕