Daiki Hashimoto of Japan defends men's gymnastics title. American Fred Richards finishes third

The 22-year-old Hashimoto posted a total of 86.132, over a point clear of Illia Kovtun of Ukraine at 84.998. American teenager Fred Richard, a sophomore at Michigan, earned a surprising bronze at 84.332.

Hashimoto finished third in qualifying behind teammates Kenta Chiba and Kazuma Kaya, meaning he did not automatically earn a berth in the finals because of rules that limit each country to two entries. Hashimoto ended up taking Kaya’s spot, a decision the Japanese delegation made unanimously in deference to Hashimoto, who won the all-around gold at the Tokyo Olympics. headtopics.com

Hashimoto struggled on the floor exercise to start the finals, his lone misstep on a night in which he showed again that he is the rightful heir atop the sport following countryman Kohei Uchimura, a two-time Olympic and six-time world champion. Hashimoto became the first man to win consecutive world all-around titles since Uchimura went back-to-back in 2014 and ’15.

