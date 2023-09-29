Dad who won appeal in college admissions bribery case gets 6 months home confinement for tax offense

A former Staples Inc. executive whose fraud and bribery convictions in the sprawling college admissions cheating scandal were thrown out by an appeals court has been sentenced to six months of home detention for a tax offense. Wilson has insisted he believed the payments — made through the ringleader of the admissions scheme, Rick Singer — were legitimate donations.

He has said that his children were all qualified to get into the schools on their own athletic and academic merit.

“John Wilson did not commit fraud, he did not bribe any universities, and he did not partake in a grand conspiracy,” his attorney, Michael Kendall, said in a statement Friday. Wilson said it is “clear to all” that he was telling the truth that he did not violate any laws or school policies.

“After almost five years of being falsely accused and then wrongly convicted, my family and I are relieved to see our nightmare end. I have spent years defending my innocence and the reputations of my children,” he said in an emailed statement. headtopics.com

Wilson was originally sentenced last year to 15 months in prison after jurors convicted him of fraud and bribery conspiracy in October 2021. The judge, however, allowed him to remain free while he pursued his appeal.

Wilson was originally sentenced last year to 15 months in prison after jurors

An appeals court overturned the jury's decision

and said the trial judge was wrong in instructing the jury that an admissions slot constitutes "property" of the universities under the mail and wire fraud law. The judges found that the government also failed to prove that Wilson and another parent agreed to join the "overarching conspiracy among Singer and his clients." More than 50 people were ultimately convicted

in the college admissions bribery scandal that revealed a scheme to get kids into top schools with rigged test scores and bogus athletic credentials.

