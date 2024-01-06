HEAD TOPICS

Dacia to Introduce New Compact Models in 2026

Dacia is expanding its lineup with a crossover wagon and a fastback-style sedan, both set to debut in 2026. The new crossover wagon, called the Dacia C-Neo, aims to provide an affordable ICE-powered option in the market.

Dacia is developing two new compact-sized models: a crossover wagon and a fastback-style sedan, set to debut in 2026. The crossover wagon, known as the Dacia C-Neo, aims to fill a gap in the market for affordable ICE-powered models.

