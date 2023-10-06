D.J. Reed out for Jets against Broncos in potential disaster

Coach Robert Saleh ruled out cornerbacks DJ Reed and Brandin Nichols on Friday, likely leaving the No. 2 corner spot to seldom-used backup Bryce Hall.

Saleh had been optimistic that Reed (concussion) would be able to play against the Broncos, but he has yet to clear the protocol.Saleh was noncommittal on the plan in the wake of the news, but it seems unlikely that slot cornerback Michael Carter II would move to the outside since he hasn’t played there in his short professional career.

The Broncos have a strong receiving corps, led by Jerry Jeudy and Courtland Sutton, and are averaging 25 points per game, 10th-most in the NFL.Hall has received just four defensive snaps all season, but he will almost certainly see his role expand significantly now. headtopics.com

Read more:

nypost »

Jets ‘behind 8-ball’ vs. with D.J. Reed out vs Broncos | How they’ll replace himGet the latest New York Jets news, blogs and rumors. Find schedule, scores, photos, and join fan forum at NJ.com.

Banged-up Jets could be down two defensive backs vs. BroncosThe Jets could be shorthanded in the secondary on Sunday against Russell Wilson and the Broncos.

Offseason drama makes Jets-Broncos Week 5 matchup a must-watch gameSunday's matchup between the New York Jets and Denver Broncos became interesting after Broncos head coach Sean Payton ripped Jets' OC Nathaniel Hackett for his lone year in Denver.

Jets can turn season around with win over beatable BroncosThe Jets need to defeat Sean Payton’s Broncos to feel like this season still has a chance.

Broncos' 'snowcapped' helmets to make debut against Jets on SundayThe team posted images on social media putting the white helmet on top of Red Rocks, Blucifer, Little Man Ice Cream and other places.

Wilson QB battle highlights Jets-Broncos matchup that got spicy after Payton's ridicule of HackettThe Jets visit the Broncos on Sunday in a matchup of 1-3 teams trying to gain some traction. This is a battle of the Wilson quarterbacks. Zach Wilson is coming off perhaps his best game as a pro and Russell Wilson is enjoying a resurgence this season. The matchup got spicy this summer when new Broncos head coach Sean Payton publicly trashed his predecessor Nathaniel Hackett, who is now the Jets offensive coordinator for the work he and his staff did in Denver last season particularly as it pertained to Wilson. Payton later said he regretted saying what he did.