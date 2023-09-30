D.C. United draws at Vancouver, but it will need wins to reach playoffs

A victory would have vaulted United (9-13-10, 37 points) into eighth place in an Eastern Conference race that will send nine teams to postseason. Instead, Wayne Rooney’s crew sits in 10th — one point behind No.

“Good performance, good point in the end, but that’s only a good point if we win on Wednesday,” Rooney said. A victory would have lifted United into eighth place. “We told the players before the game, they start quite quickly and score a lot of goals early on,” Rooney said. “We come out slow.”

A victory would have vaulted United (9-13-10, 37 points) into eighth place in an Eastern Conference race that will send nine teams to postseason. Instead, Wayne Rooney’s crew sits in 10th — one point behind No. 8 New York City FC (8-10-14, 38) and even with Montreal (11-16-4) and Chicago (9-12-10).

Montreal leads the first tiebreaker (victories), and D.C. is ahead of Chicago on the second tiebreaker (goal differential).

Because it has played more games than most other contenders, United is almost certainly going to need to win its final two matches — at Austin on Wednesday and against NYC on Saturday at Audi Field — then hope for the best when the season wraps up Oct. 21. (In a 29-team league, United is idle on the final weekend.)United, which hasn’t advanced to the postseason since 2019, is winless in five straight and 1-4-4 in the past nine.

“Good performance, good point in the end, but that’s only a good point if we win on Wednesday,” Rooney said.

Before kicking off, United received relatively good news from

: Miami and NYC tied each other and Montreal and Charlotte lost. (Only Chicago won, defeating the New York Red Bulls.)

A victory would have lifted United into eighth place.

United was facing a team that had played Wednesday night at Colorado, the end of seven consecutive away matches, necessitated by scheduling conflicts at BC Place. (The Whitecaps went 3-2-2 in that stretch.)

With midfielder Russell Canouse serving a yellow-card suspension, Rooney offered a surprise replacement: 19-year-old Jackson Hopkins, who had not appeared in a regular season match since April. (He did, though, play five times in the U.S. Open Cup and Leagues Cup.)The match began miserably for United. In the second minute, on a sequence that began with goalkeeper Yohei Takaoka’s long clearance from the end line, Ryan Gauld chipped a cross to Ryan White on the back side for a six-yard header into the near corner. Left back Pedro Santos was beaten in the aerial challenge.

“We told the players before the game, they start quite quickly and score a lot of goals early on,” Rooney said. “We come out slow.”

The early concession was ominous: United has never won this season when allowing the first goal.

In the 11th minute, though, the visitors answered. Christian Benteke’s pressure on Takaoka forced a hurried pass. The intended recipient, Tristan Blackmon, slipped. Ted Ku-DiPietro claimed the ball and supplied Benteke for a simple finish before Takaoka was able to recover.Benteke, who netted a first-half hat trick in a 5-3 defeat to the Red Bulls last weekend, increased his season total to 14, one off the league lead.

United goalkeeper Alex Bono was tested three minutes into the second half, making a fine save on Richie Laryea’s near-post threat. Bono smiled at his former Toronto FC teammate; it wasn’t reciprocated.

The Whitecaps reclaimed the lead in the 57th minute after a video review resulted in a penalty kick.Share

In possession in D.C.’s box, Santos failed to clear the ball on two touches. After the second, White made a play for it. As the Vancouver forward extended his leg, Santos clipped him. Play continued, but video assistant referee Kevin Terry Jr. recommended that referee Drew Fischer take a closer look.

Fischer awarded the penalty and Gauld converted, slipping the 12-yard shot under the right hand of the diving Bono.“Yet again, a debatable penalty,” Rooney said. “I think it’s a little harsh, but he gives it.”

United responded five minutes later. Chris Durkin settled a high ball, then neatly kept it in tight space before sliding it wide to Ku-DiPietro. His deflected cross caromed into the path of Mateusz Klich, whose wicked one-timer from 23 yards struck a defender and flew into the right side for his first goal since May 20 (third overall).

Gabriel Pirani had a wonderful chance to put the visitors ahead in the 66th minute but failed to put away Benteke’s cross from 12 yards.

United lost defender Derrick Williams to a leg injury in the 74th minute. He had just returned from a four-week absence for a calf ailment. Steven Birnbaum, who recently recovered from a hip injury, made his first appearance since Sept. 9.Rooney made three moves in the 79th minute, adding Yamil Asad, Éric Davis and former Whitecap Cristian Dájome. Seven minutes later, Andy Najar entered.

Both sides attacked with fury. Bono shined again in the 89th minute with a brilliant touch save on Ali Ahmed.

Six minutes of stoppage time yielded high anxiety at both ends but no high-quality chances.Big travel party

Twenty players typically comprise the travel delegation, but with two matches on this trip and options needed in case of injury, Rooney invited all 26 healthy players. The only absences were those sidelined with season-ending injuries: goalkeeper Tyler Miller, left back Mohanad Jeahze and winger Martín Rodríguez.

Aside from Canouse, five traveling defenders were not in uniform: Brendan Hines-Ike, Jacob Greene, Matai Akinmboni, Gaoussou Samaké and Hayden Sargis. ...United will remain in Vancouver until Monday then travel to Austin by charter before its first visit to Q2 Stadium. Austin, a third-year club, is winless in 10 straight games (0-7-3) across all competitions and second to last in the Western Conference with a 9-14-8 record.