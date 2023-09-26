D.C. surpasses 200 homicides for the year at earliest point since 1997

Amid a post-pandemic crime surge, the death toll in the District echoes a long-ago era of rampant murder. D.C. has long struggled with violence and shootings the same age with a 7½-inch folding knife outside a McDonald’s near 14th and U streets NW, in one of the District’s busiest nightlife corridors. Many U.S.

, fatally shot Sept. 2 in a bedroom of their apartment in the 4200 block of Fourth Street SE.

She said she still does not know why it happened. Police have said little publicly about the circumstances of Zyion’s killing, which was ruled a homicide.“It was my biggest fear because I see it every day on the news,” the mother said. As of Sept. 22, within 500 feet of her apartment, police since the start of the year had recorded seven assaults with dangerous weapons, two robberies and two homicides, including the death of her son.“A 15-year-old shot,” she said. “A 15-year-old killed.”

involving neighborhood groups made up mostly of young men, commonly called “crews.” But this year, Smith said, the increase in homicides has been driven by “relationship-based” disputes, some of them absurdly trivial. For instance, police said, on Aug. 27, a 16-year-old girl

The motive for the killing? Police said it stemmed from an argument over sweet-and-sour sauce.

many jurisdictions, also saw its police force shrink dramatically in recent years. Department data shows, as of earlier this month, it currently has 3,328 officers, the smallest roster in half a century.Share

decreases in killings. The Washington Post’s database tracking crime statistics from about 90 police departments in major metropolitan areas shows that the collective homicide rate was down about 15 percent from January through August compared with the same period in 2022.

significant departure from the progressive ideals that dominated the

adults and some juveniles charged with violent offenses. Parts of that bill were watered-down versions of even stronger proposals by

D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D), including a provision that would have allowed judges to detain children and teenagers for their own protection.

“We hear you,” council member Brooke Pinto (D-Ward 2), chairwoman of

the public safety and judiciary committee, said when the tougher proposals were under review. “And we know we need to do more to keep you safe.”proposed new legislation

that would allow police to randomly search people charged with violent offenses who are on pretrial release — a tactic that judges warned could be illegal. Smith, the acting chief, declined to comment on the issue, saying her staff had not yet briefed her on the provision.Much of the political back and forth over crime this year has centered on the courts. On Capitol Hill in March and again in May, Republicans ongrilled D.C. officials

and the U.S. attorney for the District, Matthew Graves, about public safety.

Their sharpest questions were aimed at Graves, whose office prosecutes both federal and local crimes in the city.GOP committee members lambasted Graves for data that showed his office last year had opted not to prosecute

arrested in cases that would have been handled in D.C. Superior Court — up from 35 percent in 2015.Graves, in

an interview with The Post, attributed the spike in “declinations” partly to problems with the city’s crime lab, which lost its accreditation; to appellate court rulings that have changed the kind of evidence needed to prosecute firearms offenses; and to efforts by lawyers in his office to identify flawed cases before they are prosecuted instead of after.

“What we’re seeing in charging decisions is a function of the laws we are operating under and how the system is currently functioning,” Graves said in a statement. He said the prosecution rate from the last four monthsbecause of improvements in evidence testing in the District and better training and communication with D.C. police

regarding compliance with court opinions. His office has not publicly shared that prosecution data.

After the council passed the emergency legislation this summer, Graves has said, he instructed prosecutors to “strongly consider” charging 16- and 17-year-olds as adults

when legally allowed in certain cases. And the result was swift:

in a spate of armed carjacking and robberies in August, for example, was charged as an adult with multiple felonies in two of the incidents.Racial justice advocates in Washington see the tougher measures as a backlash to the wave of more-progressive policies enacted after the 2020 murder of George Floyd by police in Minneapolis and the summer of global protests it spawned over police misconduct against people of color.

“The approach that they’re taking is really sending us back decades,” said Frankie Seabron, a lead organizer with the group Harriet’s Wildest Dreams, which describes itself as “a Black-led abolitionist community” safeguarding “all Black lives most at risk for state-sanctioned violence in the Greater Washington area.”

From the late 1980s until well into the 1990s, before the city’s economic rebirth, annual homicide totals regularly topped 400 and peaked at close to 500 in 1991. The deeply impoverished and mismanaged District, ravaged by crack, was labeled “

” Although the bloodshed of that era has not returned — and generations of newer Washingtonians have no memory of it — there are echoes of the long-ago carnage in the most recent numbers and the tragedies behind them.Kentucky social studiesin July, apparently while struggling with a robber, police said. Also that month, a former U.S. military interpreter who escaped the Taliban in his native AfghanistanOn Sept. 11, in the Brentwood area of Northeast,, a month past his 17th birthday, was headed to work at a Jersey Mike’s Subs, where he had been earning the first real paychecks of his young life. Three masked assailants accosted him, a gunshot sounded, and Antonio collapsed, mortally wounded.

“He was doing what he was supposed to be doing, and someone took his life,” Kenya Darby, 33, who is engaged to Cunningham’s father and lives with the family, said at the time. “Our kids are dying.”Not long ago, staffers in the U.S. House attended a briefing on how to stay safe while walking between work and home. In a meeting room, Rep. Bryan Steil (R-Wis.) stood before an audience of about 50 employees.

“How many people at some point in the past year felt unsafe, for their personal safety, in D.C.?” he asked.Peter Hermann, John Harden, Meagan Flynn and Ellie Silverman contributed to this report.