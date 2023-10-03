D.C. SNAP recipients expected to get boost thanks to city’s excess revenue

D.C. families who need food assistance will likely get a boost in benefits after the city found it had excess revenue at the end of the fiscal year.

Not everyone thought it would actually happen. It was a contingency plan situation, where D.C. could only fund the programs if Yet after all that, the District’s chief financial officer delivered some good news as the fiscal year came to a close: Although some long-term risks remain worrisome — such as a projection that 25 percent of D.C.'s office and commercial building space will be vacant by 2026 — for now, the office revised the city’s 2023 revenue estimates upward by $178.8 million.

(SNAP) benefits. “Admittedly, I didn’t actually think that the $40 million in excess revenue would come to fruition given everything going on.” Both programs were intended to address the dual impacts of the pandemic and a strained economy that caused high inflation and may have made it harder for low-income families to bounce back.

Nadeau said Tuesday said the excluded workers had reason to worry — she was wary of giving them “false hope,” she said, because they had been burned by the city before. The council had previously budgeted $20 million for the workers in 2022, requiring EventsDC — a quasi-governmental agency with connections to the hospitality industry — to administer the money with the help of nonprofits. headtopics.com

The direct cash assistance, which under the amendment would still be administered by EventsDC, would be one-time payments. Christy Goodman, a spokeswoman for EventsDC, said that while EventsDC awaits the transfer of funds, they are “moving forward with our planning process, including confirming partners who will assist with community outreach and monetary distribution.

