D.C.’s ‘Dave Thomas Circle’ renamed to honor Black baseball pioneer

A traffic sign in 2021 near a Wendy’s at the Northeast Washington intersection that many know as “Dave Thomas Circle.” (Amanda Andrade-Rhoades for The Washington Post)A hazardous D.C.

Johnson played alongside men on the Indianapolis Clowns, the team that launched the career of Hall of Famer Hank Aaron. At 5-foot-4 and less than 120 pounds during her career, Johnson earned her nickname after an unfriendly opponent observed that, when she stood on the mound, she looked no bigger than a peanut.“I worked just as hard as the fellas,” she told The Post.

This is not the first time the city has honored Johnson. A baseball field at the Rosedale Recreation Center in Northeast Washington was named for her in 2013. “I wasn’t no baby doll,” Johnson once said. “No girlie girl. Baseball was all I knew. And I loved it.” headtopics.com

"Goodbye 'Dave Thomas Circle' – Hello 'Mamie Peanut Johnson Plaza'"

