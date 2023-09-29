D.C. couples rush for marriage licenses as government shutdown looms

Five D.C.-area wedding planners said they sent urgent emails to clients with imminent weddings, telling them to get their marriage license by Friday. D.C. couples dashed to the courthouse Sept. 29 ahead of the government shutdown to get their marriage license.

(Video: Amber Ferguson/The Washington Post) “This could have a ripple effect across the wedding industry, including restaurants being used for reception, venues, catering, DJs, florists [and] small businesses,” said D.C. Council member Christina Henderson (I-At Large). The Washington Post spoke to five D.C.-area wedding planners who sent urgent emails to clients getting married in the next few weeks, telling them to get their marriage license by Friday.Samarah Tu, 29 and Patrick McDermott, 33, have a wedding planned Oct. 14 in Eastern Market. “I really want to sign the certificate in front of our family and friends at cocktail hour,” Tu said.

“I’ve been through a lot of shutdowns living in D.C. all my life,” Tu added. “We have guests coming from all over the world. I’ve told them some museums and things may be shutdown.” Many couples said they took Friday morning off work and postponed meetings to get their license.

Read more:

washingtonpost »

Colleyville Heritage, Grapevine face-off in final Friday of September for Big Game FridayIt is the final Friday night in the month of September, which means we are in the heart of the high school football season in North Texas. Pat Doney reports from Grapevine with tonight’s Big Game Friday game of the week between Colleyville Heritage High School and Grapevine at Mustang Panter Stadium.

First Defendant In Trump Georgia Election Case Pleads GuiltyScott Hall pleaded guilty to five charges and was sentenced to five years of probation.

Crystal Lake South High School shows their spirit this Orange FridayThe Crystal Lake South High School Gators revved up their Friday Pep Rally for Orange Friday.

First Alert Weather: Friday 9/29 storm flooding 11 a.m. updateCBS New York's John Elliott has a look at the latest on conditions around our area as the remnants of Ophelia bring significant flooding.

Fur Baby Friday: Meet Chloe and her goofy smileFun-loving Chloe was abandoned by her owners and brought to the Licking County Humane Society over 7 weeks ago.

NYT Connections today: answers and hints for Friday, September 29Connections is the new puzzle game from the New York Times, and it can be quite difficult. If you need a hand with solving today's puzzle, we're here to help.

or receive their marriage license.

D.C. couples dashed to the courthouse Sept. 29 ahead of the government shutdown to get their marriage license. (Video: Amber Ferguson/The Washington Post)

“This could have a ripple effect across the wedding industry, including restaurants being used for reception, venues, catering, DJs, florists [and] small businesses,” said D.C. Council member Christina Henderson (I-At Large). The Washington Post spoke to five D.C.-area wedding planners who sent urgent emails to clients getting married in the next few weeks, telling them to get their marriage license by Friday.Samarah Tu, 29 and Patrick McDermott, 33, have a wedding planned Oct. 14 in Eastern Market. “I really want to sign the certificate in front of our family and friends at cocktail hour,” Tu said.

“I’ve been through a lot of shutdowns living in D.C. all my life,” Tu added. “We have guests coming from all over the world. I’ve told them some museums and things may be shutdown.”

Many couples said they took Friday morning off work and postponed meetings to get their license.

When Kaitlyn Blansett, 29, and Matt Cesnik, 31, heard of the government shutdown Thursday night, they rushed to get their marriage license signed Friday. The couple spent roughly $15,000

on their wedding, Cesnik said; they couldn’t let a $45 license get in the way. “It’s an important day. We’ve spent a lot of money,” said Cesnik.For Blansett, this meant taking the day off work at Georgetown University, where she’s also a graduate student.Share

Ultimately, the wedding troubles are among the lesser concerns among Americans, Cesnik, a federal employee, acknowledged. Like other federal workers and their families, Blansett and Cesnik are anxious about how long the shutdown will last. But like other local couples, getting their marriage license in order is a relief.

One bride told The Post she was supposed to head to Charlotte in the morning for her bachelorette trip with her 11 bridesmaids, but shifted plans when she got a text from her fiancé telling her it was the final day to get their license before the shutdown. Another

couple that isn’t engaged yet opted to obtain a license

just in case the shutdown lasts longer than anticipated. The woman’s mother is battling cancer for the fourth time and they want to be able to marry as soon as possible if her health declines further. Applications for marriage licenses in D.C. do not expire.The D.C. Council may yet deliver a solution for couples who did not make it to the Marriage License Bureau on Friday. Council memberstemporary legislation that would

allow the mayor to continue signing marriage licenses throughout the government shutdown. If approved, marriage license approvals will resume by the end of the week, Henderson said.

But several couples told The Post they didn’t want to take the risk.

“We are getting married in a traditional Catholic ceremony,” said Barletta, Vakilzadeh’s fiancé. “The priest will not marry us if we don’t have an official license.” The Virginia-based couple plans to wed in front of 120 people at St. Aloysius Church, which is connected to

Gonzaga College High School in Northwest, where the groom is an alum.

It’s important for many religious couples to be legally married in time for the ceremony, said Greta David, a D.C. wedding planner.“I do a lot of Catholic and Jewish weddings. It’s very important to them that the wedding they planned on is the day they’re actually going to marry. So they wouldn’t want to do a wedding for show,” said David, who runs Greta David Events.

Wedding planners told The Post that the majority of their couples had no idea a shutdown could impact them getting legally married,

and those who are planning ceremonies at National Parks or D.C. monuments should be particularly foreword thinking.

Jazmine Peaters, a wedding planner and a federal insurance claims examiner said a marriage certificate is also needed for people who want to add their spouse to their health insurance plans at work.

Molly Ferns and Rachel Schumacher, a same-sex couple, said this accelerated their plans to get a marriage“We weren’t allowed to legally marry for a long time. This is important to us. It also goes to show you that D.C. should become a state,” Schumacher said.