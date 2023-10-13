D.C.-area forecast: One more mild, sunny day before still-needed rain Saturday

Let’s enjoy our last nice day for a while. Comfortable and near average temperatures make it a spectacular fall day!Our nice day streak ends today. It’s been a great, one and we cap it off in similar fashion. Enjoy the sunshine and mildness ahead of tomorrow’s (needed) rainfall. Up to an inch of rain is possible — it should be a decent soaking many spots.

High temperatures could have a wide range — possibly as cool as the upper 50s north and west, but mid-60s could happen if spots south of town see some peeks of sun. Light to moderate southeast breezes may chill us a hair. Confidence: Medium-HighPeriods of showers and rain until near midnight. Rain should then become gradually lighter and more intermittent.

Read more:

washingtonpost »

{{PageTitle}} Loading news... Failed to load news.

Seperation Saturday?? NO ITS SOLAR ECLIPSE SATURDAYhttps://www.foxweather.com/earth-space/fans-players-sun-impacts-football-games As if the roadie Purdue games aren't always bizarre enough for us, there's a damn solar eclipse on Saturday. West Lafayette will have peak sun blockage of around 45-55% during the game on Saturday.

One-on-one with Jacksonville Mayor Donna Deegan on her first 100 days in officeFirst Coast News spoke with Mayor Deegan about things from the Jaguars stadium, to downtown infrastructure, to the Dollar General mass shooting.

One officer convicted, one acquitted in Elijah McClain’s deathA Colorado jury found Aurora police officer Randy Roedema, 41, guilty of criminally negligent homicide and third-degree assault in the death of Elijah McClain.

UC Berkeley scholars, one Israeli and one Palestinian discuss Israel-Hamas warThe human toll of the Israel-Hamas war is heartbreaking for people on both sides of the conflict.

SNL's Pete Davidson Reveals Sealed VHS Collection, 'It's My GameStop'Pete Davidson is sitting on one of the largest VHS collections one can have.

Penn State’s 4 keys: The Lions’ plan to make quick work of UMass on SaturdayJames Franklin's team has won 10 consecutive games.