D.C.-area forecast: Less sun but still warm today before the weekend turns much cooler

A moist flow from the Atlantic ups the humidity (mid-60s dew points), and clouds expand across the area. There are still plenty of breaks allowing the sun to do its thing with highs mainly in the upper 70s. Southeast winds are on the light side. Confidence: Medium-HighSkies are mainly cloudy with a very light south wind. Overnight lows are mainly in the lower 60s. Confidence: HighA cold front starts to approach from the Midwest, but its progress is slowed by Tropical Storm Philippe passing north well out to sea (near Bermuda). This should generate a fair amount of clouds, but shower chances are slim, and they should be isolated. Winds are minimal, and highs are in the mid- to upper 70s. Confidence: Medium-HighMostly cloudy conditions and moderate humidity keep lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Shower chances increase later at night, but rain amounts should be light. Confidence: Medium-High, but amounts are still mainly around one-tenth of an inch. The cold front barges into the area during the morning with gusty northwest winds keeping warming at a minimum. Highs only muster the mid- to upper 60s. Humidity drops through the day with clearing skies in the afternoon. Overnight lows dropping to the mid- to upper 40s get your attention. Confidence: Medium-Highare mainly sunny with highs in the lower 60s and lows in the 40s. The only difference between the two is ongoing gusty winds on Sunday as Philippe merges with a low-pressure system over eastern Canada driving strong breezes southward. Confidence: Medium

