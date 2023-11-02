D-backs' Zac Gallen loses World Series no-hit bid on Corey Seager's leadoff single in 7th inning

Evan Carter followed with a double, and then Mitch Garver scored Seager with a single, giving Texas a 1-0 lead. Gallen struck out Josh Jung with his 83rd pitch, then was pulled by manager Torey Lovullo.

Before Seager's hit, Gallen allowed just five balls out of the infield, flyouts by Marcus Semien leading off the game, by Leody Taveras in the third, by Garver and Jung in the fifth and by Travis Jankowski in the sixth.

Gallen needed 35 pitches to get through four innings, the lowest of his big league career and down from 86 in the first four innings of the opener last Friday. There have been two no-hitters in World Series history. The New York Yankees’ Don Larsen pitched a perfect game against the Brooklyn Dodgers at Yankee Stadium in Game 5 of 1956 and Arizona stranded nine runners in the first five innings and was 0 for 9 with runners in scoring position against Nathan Eovaldi, who walked five for the first time since 2013. Eovaldi pitched his first 1-2-3 inning in the sixth.

