Día de Los Muertos honored across San Diego County

10NEWS: San Diego's Weather Forecast for October 31, 2023: Warm, dry & breezy Dia de los MuertosMegan Parry returned to Southern California to join 10News as the morning and midday newscast meteorologist.

KPIXTV: Día de los Muertos celebrations being held in San Francisco to honor lost loved onesDay of the Dead preparations are underway in the Bay Area as families come together to build altars, light candles and honor the memories of their loved ones.

SDUT: Los líderes de San Diego piden dinero para más albergues, árboles y policíaOtras prioridades presupuestarias del Ayuntamiento son la compra de vivienda para rentas medias, la prevención de desalojos y los salvavidas nocturnos

10NEWS: San Ysidro art gallery displays work celebrating Día de los MuertosPerla was born and raised in Orange County, went to UC Berkeley for her Bachelors, and worked in Bakersfield for her first job as a multimedia journalist.

KENS5: How San Antonians keep the culture of Día de los Muertos aliveVibrant ofrendas or altars decorated Market Square in memory of departed loved ones.

10NEWS: PHOTOS: UC San Diego Health dresses up NICU babies for HalloweenThe team at UC San Diego Health's NICU brought a smile to parents' faces as they dressed up the babies in Halloween costumes. In a day filled with treats, not tricks, the precious, puny pumpkins embraced the spooky spirit as they turned into doctors, candy corn, a fairy and more.

