Día de los Muertos celebrated with marigolds from LA flower malls

People search for orange and yellow marigolds to decorate their “ofrendas” -- which is Spanish for altars -- for those who have passed on. These displays of love and respect are believed to attract the spirits of the dead back to their loved ones.

“It’s a very personal day,” California Flower Mall owner Mark Chatoff said. “So you really feel the feeling of love, life, obviously vibrant colors.” Chatoff said California Flower Mall experienced a rush of business in recent days ahead of Día de los Muertos.“We did not expect this kind of push for Day of the Dead,” Chatoff said. “We did not know what to expect but this was just unprecedented, very much like Valentine’s Day.”

“It’s the day that you can honor your deceased loved ones,” California Flower Mall managing director Azucena Huezo said. “Marigolds are the iconic flower.”Get Los Angeles's latest local news on crime, entertainment, weather, schools, COVID, cost of living and more. Here's your go-to source for today's LA news.“It’s just a way to honor deceased loved ones — and also, I know a lot of friends of mine and family have an altar in their home as we have such here,” Huezo said.

Although “Day of the Dead” refers to one day, the celebration takes place annually on Nov. 1 and 2. The first day is to honor deceased children and the second to honor adults. With photos and personal albums, every altar is unique, but they all share the same purpose — and flower.

“I don’t know how else to express it, but you come down here — yes, it’s a job, but you know, you walk out of here feeling very good with the sentiment of life,” Huezo said. 21-year-old spent $300 to start his sticker side hustle — Now it brings in up to $38,000 a day: I was ‘unprepared' to go viral

United States Headlines Read more: NBCLA »

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

COVERS: Los Angeles Clippers vs Los Angeles Lakers Line MovementLos Angeles Clippers vs Los Angeles Lakers

Source: Covers | Read more ⮕

COVERS: Los Angeles vs Los Angeles Stats & Past Results - NBA Game on November 01, 2023Los Angeles Clippers vs Los Angeles Lakers

Source: Covers | Read more ⮕

COVERS: NBA Clippers vs Lakers Box Score - Nov 01, 2023Los Angeles Clippers vs Los Angeles Lakers NBA game box score for Nov 01, 2023.

Source: Covers | Read more ⮕

NJDOTCOM: Los Angeles Clippers vs. Los Angeles Lakers FREE LIVE STREAM (11/1/23): Watch NBA on ESPN onlineThe Los Angeles Clippers face the Los Angeles Lakers in an NBA regular season game on Wednesday, Nov.1, 2023, (11/1/23) at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California.

Source: njdotcom | Read more ⮕

WOKVNEWS: Report: 76ers reach deal to trade James Harden to Los Angeles ClippersDaryl Morey's long national nightmare is over.

Source: WOKVNews | Read more ⮕

KIRO7SEATTLE: Report: 76ers reach deal to trade James Harden to Los Angeles ClippersDaryl Morey's long national nightmare is over.

Source: KIRO7Seattle | Read more ⮕