Día de los Muertos at the Briscoe

Artist Renée Letapi-Gamez will lead everyone in painting calaveritas while artist Kathy Trenchard will lead an informal discussion and work with two classes to demonstrate the craft of papel picado. Both programs are included with museum admission and free for museum members. All materials are provided. Two papel picado sessions will be held on a first-come, first-served basis at noon and 2 PM.

Texas doesn't have a reputation for colorful fall foliage, but that doesn't mean you need to fly out of state to see…While this serene stone-exterior house in the heart of Olmos Park doesn’t necessarily have healing properties, plenty of medical knowledge has resided in…The white interior and exterior of this 1925 house in the historic Monte Vista neighborhood is a canvas for color and...

Read more:

SAcurrent »

Seahawks set to add Frank Clark to help mitigate loss of Uchenna Nwosu to pectoral injuryThe Seattle Seahawks are bringing back pass rusher Frank Clark to help supplement their defensive line depth following the loss of Uchenna Nwosu for the season to a pectoral injury. Read more ⮕

24 Korean Skincare Products To Add To Your Wish ListTreat your skin to a routine that'll quite literally have you ~glowing~ with confidence. Read more ⮕

Australian retailers add security tech amid rising theft, aggressionAustralian retailers are ramping up their tech security initiatives, including placing cameras at self-checkouts and body-worn cameras on staff, to combat a surge in stock theft and customer aggression aggravated by the cost of living crisis. Read more ⮕

Add These 34 Quirky Beauty Products To Your Routine And Let Them Work Their Magic'Tis the season to liberally apply these viral 'Zombie' face masks with some of the best before-and-afters you've ever seen. Read more ⮕

Avoid this spooky Halloween costume add-on, health officials warnThere will be plenty of ghosts and goblins making the rounds this Halloween and for some, it’s tempting to take things to the next frightening level. Read more ⮕

Weight-loss drug worries add to US restaurants' weak traffic woesInvestors will look for signs that U.S. fast-food chains, already contending with inflation-stung consumers preferring to dine at home, will also have to grapple with the explosive popularity of weight-loss drugs. Read more ⮕