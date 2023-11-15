Cyprus Revealed as Key Player in Russian Money Laundering

A major investigation by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ), Paper Trail Media and 67 other media partners has revealed the pivotal role played by Cyprus in facilitating high-level the flow of Russian dirty money around the world, despite the small island's membership of the European Union meaning a supposed 'zero tolerance' policy on sanctions evasion.The 3.

6 million Cyprus Confidential documents indicate a systematic Russian exploitation of the island's outsized financial services sector, which twinned with limited financial disclosure laws has traditionally made Cyprus one of Europe's most prominent hubs of money laundering, particularly from Russia.The Cyprus government has defended its track record on money laundering reform, telling the ICIJ that the island has, since 2013, 'engaged in persistent efforts and has managed to stabilize its banking sector and become a top jurisdiction for both anti-money laundering and sanctions enforcement.'The Council of Europe and U.S. State Department have both praised Cypriot progres

